Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series KW (D)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 171.51
NAV 06 Apr 2015 10.00 -0.91
(-8.34%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 73.98
77.85

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 4.48 5.9 8.39 8.89 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series KW (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 171.51 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 21 Mar 14
Fund Manager Kaustubh Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.92 (Rs) 06-04-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.83
Certificate of Deposits 7.08
Corporate Debts 36.56
Govt. Securities 29.54
Net CA & Others 6.46
ZCB 19.51
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com