Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|38.39 (31 Dec 16)
|Inception Date
|24 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Rakesh Suri
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,
Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.
Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100
Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com
Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com