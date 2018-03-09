JUST IN

ICICI Pru Multiple Yield Fund - Sr.6-Plan C-Reg(G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 49.20
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.44 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 70.21
70.21
52-WEEk 66.55
70.55

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.65 5.92 6.15
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 49.20 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 19 Mar 14
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.32
Certificate of Deposits 1.33
Equity 23.97
Govt. Securities 6.42
NCD 65.35
Net CA & Others 2.63
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 4.65
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.01
Banks - Private Sector 8.39
Cement - North India 2.68
Cigarettes 1.67
Computers - Software - Large 2.86
NA 76.05
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 0.86
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.42
Motherson Sumi 4.65
ICICI Bank 2.97
HCL Technologies 2.86
Shree Cement 2.68
Power Grid Corpn 1.85
ITC 1.67
Maruti Suzuki 1.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com