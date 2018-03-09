ICICI Pru Multiple Yield Fund - Sr.6-Plan C-Reg(G)
|Fund Class
|Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|Fund House
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|49.20
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.44
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|70.21
|70.21
|52-WEEk
|66.55
|70.55
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|49.20 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|19 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Rahul Goswami
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com