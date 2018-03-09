JUST IN

Reliance ETF Dividend Opportunities

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 13.74
NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.35 0.02
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 17.81
17.81
52-WEEk 15.81
17.81

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.8 16.04 10.09
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 13.74 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 24 Mar 14
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.47
Equity 99.36
Net CA & Others 0.17
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.33
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.54
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.11
Banks - Private Sector 1.23
Banks - Public Sector 0.41
Chemicals 0.94
Cigarettes 9.79
Computers - Software - Large 27.67
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Infosys 10.60
TCS 10.20
ITC 9.79
Hind. Unilever 7.13
Vedanta 4.64
HCL Technologies 3.97
NTPC 3.77
Hero Motocorp 3.54
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com