HDFC Multiple Yield Fund-Plan 2005 - (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 68.29
NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.03 0.02
(0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 169.09
172.86

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.91 8.35 7.87
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.47
Nifty -1.09 -1.05 4.13 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 68.29 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Jul 05
Fund Manager Chirag Setalvad

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 21.48
Equity 19.60
NCD 56.02
Net CA & Others 2.90
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.84
Auto Ancillaries 1.62
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.71
Banks - Public Sector 1.98
Bearings 0.72
Chemicals 0.81
Cigarettes 0.72
Computers - Software - Large 0.87
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
St Bk of India 1.47
Balkrishna Inds 1.12
Sundram Fasten. 1.03
Greenply Inds. 0.89
Savita Oil Tech 0.88
Infosys 0.87
Banco Products 0.84
Carborundum Uni. 0.84
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com