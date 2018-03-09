JUST IN

Reliance Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2393.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 59.69 -0.49
(-0.81%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 7661.39
10758.25

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 13.93 6.08
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.48
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2393.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Jul 05
Fund Manager Ashwani Kumar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.98
Certificate of Deposits 0.83
Commercial Paper 0.05
Equity 99.01
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 5.64
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.34
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 7.09
Banks - Private Sector 5.36
Banks - Public Sector 12.14
Castings & Forgings 3.90
Cement - North India 4.98
Cement - South India 0.36
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
St Bk of India 7.28
TVS Motor Co. 7.09
Tata Steel 5.15
ICICI Bank 4.99
Tata Motors 4.34
Infosys 3.75
Honeywell Auto 3.66
Bharat Forge 3.18
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com