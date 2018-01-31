Performance Chart

Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|927.81 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|28 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Amit Tripathy
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com