AXIS Liquid Fund - Direct (Bonus)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 8701.75
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1918.24 0.37
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 13528.51
24490.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.21 6.32 6.59 6.79 7.52
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of AXIS Liquid Fund - Direct (Bonus) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 8701.75 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 22 Mar 14
Fund Manager Devang Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.37
Certificate of Deposits 16.18
Commercial Paper 77.75
Corporate Debts 1.04
Fixed Deposits 2.49
T Bills 20.07
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 117.90
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,

Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.

Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199

Email: customerserivce@axismf.com

Website: www.axismf.com