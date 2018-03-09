JUST IN

AXIS Short Term Fund (Bonus)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 820.20
NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.81 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6032.69
7959.69

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.86 4.16 3.24 5.94 7.77
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of AXIS Short Term Fund (Bonus) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 820.20 (31 Jul 14)
Inception Date 22 Mar 14
Fund Manager Devang Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.16
Commercial Paper 0.40
Corporate Debts 83.25
Govt. Securities 9.37
Net CA & Others 3.93
ZCB 2.89
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,

Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.

Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199

Email: customerserivce@axismf.com

Website: www.axismf.com