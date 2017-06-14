AXIS Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (Bonus)
|Fund Class
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|AXIS Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|546.24
|NAV 14 Jun 2017
|1532.83
|0.11
(0.01%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|572.27
|898.21
Trailing Returns
Competitors of AXIS Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (Bonus) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G)
|19275.43
|13.57
|6.81
|5.74
|5.80
|7.37
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G)
|12430.22
|13.34
|7.67
|6.69
|6.90
|8.07
|HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G)
|11917.24
|15.08
|5.50
|4.91
|5.51
|7.05
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|546.24 (31 Jul 14)
|Inception Date
|22 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Aditya Pagaria
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,
Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.
Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199
Email: customerserivce@axismf.com
Website: www.axismf.com