AXIS Constant Maturity Fund - 10 Years-Dir (B)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 133.71
NAV 06 Oct 2016 14.74 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 44.59
87.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 60.22 27.52 17.56 12.47 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 133.71 (31 May 15)
Inception Date 22 Mar 14
Fund Manager Devang Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.16
Govt. Securities 97.35
Net CA & Others 1.49
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,

Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.

Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199

Email: customerserivce@axismf.com

Website: www.axismf.com