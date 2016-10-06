AXIS Constant Maturity Fund - 10 Years-Dir (B)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|AXIS Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|133.71
|NAV 06 Oct 2016
|14.74
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|44.59
|
|87.17
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|133.71 (31 May 15)
|Inception Date
|22 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Devang Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,
Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.
Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199
Email: customerserivce@axismf.com
Website: www.axismf.com