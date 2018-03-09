JUST IN

L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1.09
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.07 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 516.59
701.90

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 10.74 6.44 6.33 7.36 8.26
Sensex -0.11 -1.72 4.83 16.46 16.52
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.87 18.13

Competitors of L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1.09 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Aug 05
Fund Manager Shriram Ramanath

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.01 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 12.74
Commercial Paper 51.15
Corporate Debts 30.88
Net CA & Others 1.53
ZCB 3.70
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com