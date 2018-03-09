L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-W)
|Fund Class
|:
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|:
|L&T Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|1.09
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.07
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|516.59
|
|701.90
Trailing Returns
Competitors of L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-W) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D)
|11793.98
|15.01
|6.45
|4.75
|5.12
|6.65
|ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others)
|11288.08
|14.63
|7.87
|5.58
|5.63
|7.29
|UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi)
|10507.28
|11.42
|6.45
|5.88
|6.04
|6.99
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1.09 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|02 Aug 05
|Fund Manager
|Shriram Ramanath
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.01 (Rs) 05-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
L&T Investment Management Ltd,
6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098
Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070
Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in
Website: www.lntmf.com