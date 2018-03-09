JUST IN

HSBC Managed Solutions Moderate Fund - Dir (G)

Fund Class : Fund of Funds - Equity
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 83.24
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.49 -0.05
(-0.30%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 215.58
278.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.73 12.15 9.6
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fund of Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 83.24 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 09 Apr 14
Fund Manager Ranjithgopal K.A

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.06
Indian Mutual Funds 98.66
Net CA & Others 0.28
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in