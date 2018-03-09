HSBC Managed Solutions Conservative Fund - Dir (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Fund of Funds - Debt
|Fund House
|:
|HSBC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|275.31
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.89
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|315.04
|
|350.54
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Fund of Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|275.31 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|09 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Ranjithgopal K.A
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,
16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.
Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600
Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in
Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in