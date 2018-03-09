Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.38 Auto Ancillaries 0.34 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.83 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.29 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.19 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.39 Automobiles - Tractors 0.16 Banks - Private Sector 7.86 › More