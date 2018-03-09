Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|:
|Arbitrage Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|228.73
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.92
|0.01
(0.09%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|7957.32
|
|7957.32
|52-WEEk
|4576.02
|
|8442.46
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-M) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-BiMthly)
|14591.56
|0.15
|0.55
|1.61
|3.08
|6.27
|ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Direct (D)
|11845.43
|0.15
|-2.73
|-1.62
|-0.16
|3.10
|Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (D)
|7241.42
|0.13
|0.69
|1.95
|3.28
|6.38
|UTI-Spread Fund - Direct (D)
|2146.20
|0.14
|0.57
|2.17
|3.78
|7.10
|AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund (D)
|2098.18
|0.14
|0.56
|1.70
|3.08
|6.55
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Arbitrage Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|228.73 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|25 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Payal Kaipunjal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.05 (Rs) 14-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com