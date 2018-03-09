JUST IN

Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-M)

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 228.73
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.92 0.01
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 7957.32
7957.32
52-WEEk 4576.02
8442.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.14 0.74 3.6 7.02 7.11
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-BiMthly) 14591.56 0.15 0.55 1.61 3.08 6.27
ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Direct (D) 11845.43 0.15 -2.73 -1.62 -0.16 3.10
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (D) 7241.42 0.13 0.69 1.95 3.28 6.38
UTI-Spread Fund - Direct (D) 2146.20 0.14 0.57 2.17 3.78 7.10
AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund (D) 2098.18 0.14 0.56 1.70 3.08 6.55
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Arbitrage Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 228.73 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 25 Mar 14
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.05 (Rs) 14-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 2.53
Commercial Paper 1.78
Derivatives 3.15
Equity 70.07
Fixed Deposits 17.92
NCD 5.04
Preference Shares 0.22
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.38
Auto Ancillaries 0.34
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.83
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.29
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.19
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.39
Automobiles - Tractors 0.16
Banks - Private Sector 7.86
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Sun Pharma.Inds. 3.54
Maruti Suzuki 3.19
ICICI Bank 3.17
Indiabulls Hous. 2.89
St Bk of India 2.80
Tata Steel 2.32
Bharti Airtel 2.13
JSW Steel 1.72
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com