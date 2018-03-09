JUST IN

UTI-Top 100 Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 780.59
NAV 09 Mar 2018 62.05 -0.15
(-0.24%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 882.85
1004.75

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.53 16.2 6.74
Sensex -0.09 -1.7 4.85 16.48 16.55
Nifty -1.1 -1.06 4.12 15.87 18.12

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 780.59 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Jan 93
Fund Manager V Srivatsa

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 04-06-2009
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 97.82
Fixed Deposits 0.45
Net CA & Others 1.64
Rights 0.06
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.64
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7.15
Banks - Private Sector 15.69
Banks - Public Sector 1.83
Cement - North India 1.01
Cement - South India 0.57
Cigarettes 5.16
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.65
ITC 5.16
ICICI Bank 4.99
Infosys 4.26
Maruti Suzuki 3.86
Larsen & Toubro 3.70
M & M 3.29
Sun Pharma.Inds. 3.02
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com