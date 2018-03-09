JUST IN

UTI-Mastershare (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2723.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 112.13 -0.16
(-0.14%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4045.82
5173.07

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.54 14.71 5.75
Sensex -0.1 -1.71 4.83 16.47 16.53
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2723.15 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Sep 86
Fund Manager Swati Kulkarni

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.00 (Rs) 30-09-2004
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.18
Fixed Deposits 0.45
Net CA & Others 0.35
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.02
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.99
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.67
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.49
Banks - Private Sector 24.16
Banks - Public Sector 1.34
Bearings 2.30
Breweries & Distilleries 0.86
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.44
ICICI Bank 6.86
Infosys 6.52
TCS 4.87
Maruti Suzuki 4.05
IndusInd Bank 3.51
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.28
Tech Mahindra 3.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com