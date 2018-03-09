UTI-Mastershare (G)
|Fund Class
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|2723.15
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|112.13
|-0.16
(-0.14%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|4045.82
|5173.07
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2723.15 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|19 Sep 86
|Fund Manager
|Swati Kulkarni
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|100.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.00 (Rs) 30-09-2004
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com