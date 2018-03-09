JUST IN

Franklin India Banking & PSU Debt Fund (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 94.61
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.50 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 91.01
143.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 18.85 1.64 3.47 8.85 7.28
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 94.61 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 02 Apr 14
Fund Manager Umesh Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.20 (Rs) 11-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 10.38
Corporate Debts 85.31
Net CA & Others 4.30
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.99
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com