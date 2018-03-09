Franklin India Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct(G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|94.61
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.80
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|91.01
|
|143.46
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|94.61 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|02 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Umesh Sharma
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,
Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27
Email: service@templeton.com
Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com