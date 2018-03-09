JUST IN

UTI-MNC Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 190.54
NAV 09 Mar 2018 188.45 -0.05
(-0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1893.13
2084.20

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.7 21.15 7.43
Sensex -0.12 -1.73 4.81 16.44 16.51
Nifty -1.07 -1.03 4.15 15.9 18.16

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 190.54 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Apr 98
Fund Manager Swati Kulkarni

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.66
Fixed Deposits 0.10
Net CA & Others 0.20
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.96
Auto Ancillaries 4.65
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 9.46
Bearings 6.36
Breweries & Distilleries 4.38
Castings & Forgings 1.48
Cement - North India 4.58
Chemicals 2.04
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Maruti Suzuki 9.46
Hind. Unilever 9.25
Britannia Inds. 6.80
MphasiS 5.64
Ambuja Cem. 4.58
United Spirits 4.38
Cummins India 4.18
Bosch 3.79
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com