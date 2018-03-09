JUST IN

Edelweiss Corporate Debt Opport (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 174.66
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.24 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 173.94
319.39

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 18.01 0.55 2.06 6.5 7.4
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 174.66 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 08 Sep 14
Fund Manager Dhawal Dalal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 9.98
NCD 83.37
Net CA & Others 3.16
ZCB 3.49
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd,

Edelwiess House
Off.C.S.T. Road
Kalina Mumbai - 400 098.

Phone: +91 022 40979900 | Fax: +91 022 40979878

Email: investor.amc@edelcap.com

Website: www.edelweissmf.com