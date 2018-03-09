Edelweiss Corporate Debt Opport - Dir (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Edelweiss Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|174.66
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.45
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|173.94
|
|319.39
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|174.66 (30 Nov 16)
|Inception Date
|08 Sep 14
|Fund Manager
|Dhawal Dalal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd,
Edelwiess House
Off.C.S.T. Road
Kalina Mumbai - 400 098.
Phone: +91 022 40979900 | Fax: +91 022 40979878
Email: investor.amc@edelcap.com
Website: www.edelweissmf.com