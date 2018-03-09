HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (D)
Fund Class
|:
Arbitrage Funds
Fund House
|:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
38.99
NAV 09 Mar 2018
10.80
0.01
(0.09%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
ONE Mth
4673.73
|
4673.73
52-WEEk
3911.99
|
6025.25
Trailing Returns
Competitors of HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (D) fund
Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
1-Mth (%)
(%)
3-Mth (%)
(%)
6-Mth (%)
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-BiMthly)
14591.56
0.15
0.55
1.61
3.08
6.27
ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Direct (D)
11845.43
0.15
-2.73
-1.62
-0.16
3.10
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (D)
7241.42
0.13
0.69
1.95
3.28
6.38
UTI-Spread Fund - Direct (D)
2146.20
0.14
0.57
2.17
3.78
7.10
AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund (D)
2098.18
0.14
0.56
1.70
3.08
6.55
Fund Features
Types of Scheme
Dividend
Options
Arbitrage Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
38.99 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date
28 Mar 14
Fund Manager
Krishan Daga
Investment Details
Minimum Investment
10000000.00
Purchase Redemption
DAILY
Last Dividend paid
0.05 (Rs) 10-02-2018
Entry Load
0.00%
EXIT Load
0.00
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.
Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200
Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com
Website: www.hdfcfund.com