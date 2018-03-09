JUST IN

HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (D)

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 38.99
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.80 0.01
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4673.73
4673.73
52-WEEk 3911.99
6025.25

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.17 0.48 2.97 6.21 6.74
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-BiMthly) 14591.56 0.15 0.55 1.61 3.08 6.27
ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Direct (D) 11845.43 0.15 -2.73 -1.62 -0.16 3.10
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (D) 7241.42 0.13 0.69 1.95 3.28 6.38
UTI-Spread Fund - Direct (D) 2146.20 0.14 0.57 2.17 3.78 7.10
AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund (D) 2098.18 0.14 0.56 1.70 3.08 6.55
› More

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Arbitrage Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 38.99 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 28 Mar 14
Fund Manager Krishan Daga

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.05 (Rs) 10-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.21
Commercial Paper 0.11
Equity 65.68
Fixed Deposits 14.57
NCD 15.58
Net CA & Others 0.94
ZCB 0.01
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.46
Auto Ancillaries 0.26
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.43
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.87
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.09
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.07
Automobiles - Tractors 0.40
Banks - Private Sector 4.08
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Sun Pharma.Inds. 4.78
Aurobindo Pharma 3.54
H D F C 3.11
Indiabulls Hous. 2.26
Bharti Airtel 1.70
I D F C 1.67
Lupin 1.38
IDFC Bank 1.36
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com