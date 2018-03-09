Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.46 Auto Ancillaries 0.26 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.43 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.87 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.09 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.07 Automobiles - Tractors 0.40 Banks - Private Sector 4.08 › More