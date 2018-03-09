HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Arbitrage Funds
|Fund House
|:
|HDFC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|38.99
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.12
|0.01
(0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|4673.73
|
|4673.73
|52-WEEk
|3911.99
|
|6025.25
Trailing Returns
Competitors of HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G)
|14591.56
|0.15
|0.55
|1.62
|3.07
|6.27
|ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund (G)
|11845.43
|0.14
|0.52
|1.56
|2.91
|5.93
|Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G)
|7241.42
|0.13
|0.69
|1.96
|3.28
|6.37
|JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G)
|3762.88
|0.08
|0.43
|1.39
|2.59
|5.25
|UTI-Spread Fund (G)
|2146.20
|0.13
|0.53
|1.61
|3.08
|6.11
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Arbitrage Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|38.99 (31 Mar 14)
|Inception Date
|28 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Krishan Daga
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.
Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200
Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com
Website: www.hdfcfund.com