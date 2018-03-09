JUST IN

UTI-Infrastructure Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1483.78
NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.65 -0.38
(-0.69%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1562.86
1752.39

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.08 16.71 6.64
Sensex -0.12 -1.73 4.82 16.45 16.51
Nifty -1.07 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1483.78 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Mar 04
Fund Manager Sanjay Dongre

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.20 (Rs) 10-03-2005
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 98.49
Fixed Deposits 0.68
Net CA & Others 0.85
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 3.00
Banks - Private Sector 14.63
Banks - Public Sector 4.61
Bearings 1.02
Castings & Forgings 2.40
Cement - North India 10.87
Cement - South India 1.20
Construction 6.24
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Larsen & Toubro 6.02
Shree Cement 5.51
ICICI Bank 5.48
Axis Bank 4.86
St Bk of India 4.61
UltraTech Cem. 4.39
Yes Bank 4.29
K E C Intl. 3.89
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com