Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 25.09 (31 Aug 14)
Inception Date 02 Apr 14
Fund Manager Amit Somani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Aug 2014
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 80.60
Commercial Paper 18.66
Net CA & Others 0.18
Reverse Repo 0.56
   As On 31 Aug 2014
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com