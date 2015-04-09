UTI-FTI - Series XVIII - V(370Days)-Reg (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Fund House
|:
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|246.13
|NAV 09 Apr 2015
|10.00
|-0.91
(-8.34%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|2.09
|
|139.64
Trailing Returns
Competitors of UTI-FTI - Series XVIII - V(370Days)-Reg (D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D)
|2101.68
|15.81
|6.89
|4.94
|5.12
|6.80
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D)
|1332.68
|-7.83
|-3.92
|-2.29
|1.81
|6.82
|HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D)
|1220.93
|16.54
|6.93
|4.94
|5.15
|6.81
|Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D)
|998.58
|-428.18
|-92.57
|-26.13
|-8.95
|0.00
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D)
|944.99
|-9.35
|-4.23
|-2.01
|2.00
|7.16
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|246.13 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|02 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Sunil Patil
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.91 (Rs) 09-04-2015
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com