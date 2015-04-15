JUST IN

L&T FMP - Series XI - Plan A(370Days) (D)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 31.81
NAV 15 Apr 2015 10.00 -0.49
(-4.67%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 21.65
22.77

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.6 9.51 8.78 9.18 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of L&T FMP - Series XI - Plan A(370Days) (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 31.81 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 09 Apr 14
Fund Manager Jalpan Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.49 (Rs) 15-04-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.79
Corporate Debts 74.38
Net CA & Others 7.46
T Bills 17.37
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com