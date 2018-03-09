JUST IN

UTI-Pharma & Healthcare Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 87.94
NAV 09 Mar 2018 84.45 -0.32
(-0.38%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 280.37
391.23

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.66 - -
Sensex -0.11 -1.72 4.83 16.46 16.52
Nifty -1.1 -1.07 4.11 15.87 18.12

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 87.94 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 May 99
Fund Manager V Srivatsa

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 98.22
Fixed Deposits 0.05
Net CA & Others 1.71
Rights 0.02
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Finance & Investments 3.04
Healthcare 7.17
Miscellaneous 1.52
NA 1.76
PHARMACEUTICALS 0.02
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 7.48
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 61.90
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations 5.23
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Torrent Pharma. 7.75
Cipla 7.40
Pfizer 7.19
Alkem Lab 6.71
Sun Pharma.Inds. 6.65
Aurobindo Pharma 6.00
Ajanta Pharma 5.23
Strides Shasun 5.17
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com