AXIS FTP - Series 64 - 1877Days - Direct (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 43.52
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.76 0.01
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8.55
8.96

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.67 6.8 5.39 6.98 8.11
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of AXIS FTP - Series 64 - 1877Days - Direct (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 43.52 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 11 Apr 14
Fund Manager Devang Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.48
Corporate Debts 87.48
Net CA & Others 5.28
T Bills 2.76
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,

Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.

Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199

Email: customerserivce@axismf.com

Website: www.axismf.com