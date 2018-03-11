JUST IN

Indiabulls Liquid Fund - Direct (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Indiabulls Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2277.54
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1001.74 0.20
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4387.30
7572.13

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.22 6.33 6.58 6.8 7.65
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Indiabulls Liquid Fund - Direct (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2277.54 (30 Nov 14)
Inception Date 25 Mar 14
Fund Manager Malay Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.33 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.04
Certificate of Deposits 36.06
Commercial Paper 41.48
Fixed Deposits 0.88
NCD 1.65
T Bills 28.77
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 108.88
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Indiabulls Asset Management Co.Ltd,

Indiabulls Finance CentreTower 1
11th Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg Mumbai - 400013

Phone: 022-30866253 | Fax: 022-66589925

Email: customercare@indiabullsmf.com

Website: www.indiabullsmf.com