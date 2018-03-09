JUST IN

UTI-Transportation & Logistics Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Auto
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 70.55
NAV 09 Mar 2018 119.17 -0.12
(-0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1015.98
1539.98

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.39 20.06 11.41
Sensex -0.11 -1.73 4.82 16.45 16.52
Nifty -1.09 -1.05 4.13 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 70.55 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Mar 04
Fund Manager Sachin Trivedi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 96.35
Fixed Deposits 0.26
Net CA & Others 3.36

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 12.05
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 13.14
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 12.00
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 23.79
Automobiles - Tractors 1.51
Bearings 2.38
Castings & Forgings 3.61
Electric Equipment 0.84

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Maruti Suzuki 16.46
Tata Motors 9.82
M & M 7.33
Hero Motocorp 7.33
Adani Ports 5.72
Container Corpn. 4.76
Eicher Motors 4.67
MRF 2.88


Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com