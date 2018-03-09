JUST IN

Kotak Balance (D)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 60.65
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.32 -0.02
(-0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1169.45
2340.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.29 9.81 8.02
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.54 16.14 16.21
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.86 15.58 17.83

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 60.65 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Nov 99
Fund Manager Pankaj Tibrewal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.14 (Rs) 21-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.54
Corporate Debts 13.77
Derivatives - Index Put Option 0.05
Equity 69.02
Fixed Deposits 0.36
Govt. Securities 7.29
Net CA & Others 6.99
T Bills 1.70
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.05
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.43
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.96
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.12
Automobiles - Tractors 1.64
Banks - Private Sector 12.87
Banks - Public Sector 3.79
Bearings 1.86
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 3.43
St Bk of India 2.60
ICICI Bank 2.56
Shree Cement 2.19
IndusInd Bank 1.96
Larsen & Toubro 1.95
ITC 1.86
Schaeffler India 1.86
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com