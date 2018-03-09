Sector Name Amount Auto Ancillaries 1.05 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.43 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.96 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.12 Automobiles - Tractors 1.64 Banks - Private Sector 12.87 Banks - Public Sector 3.79 Bearings 1.86 › More