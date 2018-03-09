Invesco India Global Equity Income Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Global Funds - Foreign FOF
|Fund House
|:
|Invesco Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|26.15
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.53
|0.01
(0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|5.24
|
|6.75
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Global Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|26.15 (30 Jun 14)
|Inception Date
|15 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Neelesh Dhamnaskar
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd,
3th Floor GYS Infinity Paranjpe 'B'
Scheme Subhash Road
Vile Parle(E) Mumbai 400 057.
Phone: 022 - 67310000 | Fax: 022 - 28371565
Email: mfservices@invesco.com
Website: www.invescomutualfund.com