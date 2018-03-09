JUST IN

Invesco India Global Equity Income Fund (D)

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 26.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.53 0.01
(0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5.24
6.75

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.51 3.72 8.8 14.58 6.59
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Global Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 26.15 (30 Jun 14)
Inception Date 15 Apr 14
Fund Manager Neelesh Dhamnaskar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.10
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 99.35
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.45
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd,

3th Floor GYS Infinity Paranjpe 'B'
Scheme Subhash Road
Vile Parle(E) Mumbai 400 057.

Phone: 022 - 67310000 | Fax: 022 - 28371565

Email: mfservices@invesco.com

Website: www.invescomutualfund.com