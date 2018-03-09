JUST IN

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 675.04
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.09 -0.19
(-0.59%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 614.03
798.62

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.9 24.46 9.76
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 675.04 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 07 Apr 14
Fund Manager S Krishnakumar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.50 (Rs) 25-04-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.94
Equity 98.39
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.85
Banks - Private Sector 2.52
Banks - Public Sector 1.60
Bearings 5.26
Cables - Power 0.92
Cement - North India 7.46
Cement - South India 3.29
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.19
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Honeywell Auto 4.18
Larsen & Toubro 3.44
The Ramco Cement 3.29
Kalpataru Power 3.29
ISGEC Heavy 3.13
NCC 2.86
Praj Inds. 2.81
Kansai Nerolac 2.69
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com