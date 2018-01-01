Performance Chart

Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|21.82 (30 Jun 14)
|Inception Date
|17 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Rahul Goswami
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com