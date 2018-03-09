JUST IN

ICICI Pru Multiple Yield Fund - Sr.6-Plan D-Dir(D)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 31.19
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.69 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 42.78
42.78
52-WEEk 40.51
43.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.25 7.22 6.64
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 31.19 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 21 Apr 14
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.05 (Rs) 15-05-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.50
Equity 23.94
Govt. Securities 1.17
NCD 71.33
Net CA & Others 2.08
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 4.72
Banks - Private Sector 8.48
Cement - North India 2.70
Cigarettes 1.99
Computers - Software - Large 2.86
NA 76.08
Personal Care - Indian 2.20
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 0.99
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.09
Motherson Sumi 4.72
ICICI Bank 3.39
HCL Technologies 2.86
Shree Cement 2.70
Dabur India 2.20
ITC 1.99
Cipla 0.99
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com