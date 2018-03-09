JUST IN

ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 4 - Regular (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 154.56
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.62 0.01
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 85.18
85.18
52-WEEk 77.65
179.99

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.73 17.05 9.83
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 154.56 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 21 Apr 14
Fund Manager Mrinal Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.75 (Rs) 29-07-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 14.33
Equity 85.82
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 7.35
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.05
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.93
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.02
Banks - Private Sector 10.80
Banks - Public Sector 2.52
Cement - North India 8.32
Computers - Software - Large 3.00
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
H D F C 8.76
Motherson Sumi 7.35
Larsen & Toubro 5.76
Hind. Unilever 4.89
Prism Cement 4.75
ICICI Bank 4.57
Engineers India 4.54
KNR Construct. 4.48
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com