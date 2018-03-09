JUST IN

ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund - Direct (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 291.87
NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.00 -0.02
(-0.11%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 226.70
226.70
52-WEEk 196.30
236.85

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.11 20.72 12.36
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 291.87 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 25 Apr 14
Fund Manager Mrinal Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.09
Equity 93.07
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.87
Banks - Private Sector 13.38
Banks - Public Sector 3.08
Castings & Forgings 1.96
Cement - North India 1.83
Chemicals 3.55
Cigarettes 6.88
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
ITC 6.88
Infosys 4.96
ICICI Bank 4.61
Cummins India 4.13
Tata Chemicals 3.55
Central Dep. Ser 3.40
Persistent Sys 3.31
Gateway Distr. 3.19
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com