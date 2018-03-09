JUST IN

Sundaram Hybrid Fund - Series H (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 24.08
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.51 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 29.44
32.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.75 7.94 5.44
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 24.08 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 14 Apr 14
Fund Manager Siddharth Chaudhary

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.24
Certificate of Deposits 2.48
Corporate Debts 55.35
Equity 34.68
Net CA & Others 5.20
Preference Shares 0.03
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.23
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.17
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.56
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.71
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.24
Banks - Private Sector 10.59
Banks - Public Sector 1.68
Cement - North India 0.79
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 3.99
ICICI Bank 2.89
H D F C 2.55
ITC 2.31
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.24
Reliance Inds. 2.03
Larsen & Toubro 2.01
Maruti Suzuki 1.93
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com