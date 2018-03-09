DHFL Pramerica Tax Plan - Direct (Bonus)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Tax Planning
|Fund House
|:
|DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|37.52
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|19.65
|0.01
(0.05%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|44.54
|
|47.27
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|37.52 (29 Feb 16)
|Inception Date
|16 Apr 14
|Fund Manager
|Avinash Agarwal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|500.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,
Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.
Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100
Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com
Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com