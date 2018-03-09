Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.04 Auto Ancillaries 2.41 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.14 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.12 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.74 Banks - Private Sector 22.29 Banks - Public Sector 2.97 Bearings 1.86 › More