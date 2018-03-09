JUST IN

Franklin India Feeder - FEG Fund (D)

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 65.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.42 -0.03
(-0.29%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 19.62
25.73

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 1.39 4.02 6.73 15.53 5.69
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Global Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 65.81 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 25 Apr 14
Fund Manager Srikesh Nair

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 99.25
Net CA & Others 0.75
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com