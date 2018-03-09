Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|356.22
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|55.18
|-0.16
(-0.29%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|3959.13
|
|3959.13
|52-WEEk
|2663.49
|
|3959.13
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|356.22 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Aug 05
|Fund Manager
|Mahesh Patil
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com