Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 356.22
NAV 09 Mar 2018 55.18 -0.16
(-0.29%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 3959.13
3959.13
52-WEEk 2663.49
3959.13

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 11.62 7.65
Sensex -0.09 -1.71 4.84 16.47 16.54
Nifty -1.1 -1.06 4.12 15.87 18.12

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 356.22 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 05
Fund Manager Mahesh Patil

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.10
CBLO 2.66
Corporate Debts 0.04
Derivatives 1.40
Equity 92.39
Fixed Deposits 0.63
Indian Mutual Funds 0.59
Net CA & Others 1.58
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.79
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.61
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.10
Banks - Private Sector 19.52
Banks - Public Sector 2.37
Cement - South India 1.01
Cigarettes 4.94
Computers - Software - Large 7.67
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 7.81
ICICI Bank 5.21
ITC 4.94
Infosys 3.96
Maruti Suzuki 3.90
NTPC 2.99
Larsen & Toubro 2.94
NMDC 2.52
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com