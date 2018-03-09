JUST IN

SBI Magnum Multicap Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 581.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.84 0.04
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1954.63
4086.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.23 17.57 12.07
Sensex -0.03 -1.64 4.91 16.55 16.62
Nifty -1.07 -1.04 4.14 15.9 18.15

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 581.15 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Aug 05
Fund Manager Anup Upadhyay

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.03
CBLO 5.28
Equity 96.51
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.10
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.24
Auto Ancillaries 1.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.57
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.70
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.70
Banks - Private Sector 14.34
Banks - Public Sector 2.15
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.90
HCL Technologies 3.40
I O C L 3.39
M & M Fin. Serv. 3.14
ICICI Bank 2.93
Guj.St.Petronet 2.73
Colgate-Palm. 2.60
Bharti Airtel 2.59
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com