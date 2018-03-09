JUST IN

Franklin India Savings Plus - Inst (D)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1131.02
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.38 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 299.90
414.77

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 11.85 5.99 5.26 6.43 7.41
Sensex -0.01 -1.63 4.92 16.57 16.63
Nifty -0.99 -0.96 4.23 15.99 18.25

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1131.02 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 06 Sep 05
Fund Manager Sachin Padwal Desai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.01 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 21.64
Commercial Paper 33.22
Corporate Debts 38.72
Govt. Securities 1.23
Net CA & Others 5.19
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com