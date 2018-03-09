Union Small Cap Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Union Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|46.58
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.94
|-0.07
(-0.47%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|215.79
|
|294.13
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|46.58 (30 Jun 14)
|Inception Date
|20 May 14
|Fund Manager
|Ashish Ranawade
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.00 (Rs) 23-09-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Union Trustee Company Pvt Ltd,
Unit 503 5th Floor Leeela Business
Park Andheri Kurla Road
Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400059
Phone: 022-67483300 | Fax: 022-67483400/3401/3402
Email: investorcare@unionkbc.com
Website: www.unionkbc.com