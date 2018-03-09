JUST IN

Union Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Union Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 46.58
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.55 -0.09
(-0.54%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 215.79
294.13

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.82 24.16 9.43
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 46.58 (30 Jun 14)
Inception Date 20 May 14
Fund Manager Ashish Ranawade

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.38
Equity 98.29
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 7.26
Automobiles - Tractors 1.88
Banks - Private Sector 6.00
Banks - Public Sector 0.93
Cables - Power 2.58
Cement - North India 1.66
Cement Products 2.45
Chemicals 5.07
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Jamna Auto Inds. 3.58
Sundram Fasten. 2.98
Action Const.Eq. 2.94
T N Newsprint 2.74
Aarti Inds. 2.70
Finolex Cables 2.58
C P C L 2.55
Federal Bank 2.55
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Union Trustee Company Pvt Ltd,

Unit 503 5th Floor Leeela Business
Park Andheri Kurla Road
Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400059

Phone: 022-67483300 | Fax: 022-67483400/3401/3402

Email: investorcare@unionkbc.com

Website: www.unionkbc.com