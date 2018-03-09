JUST IN

Reliance Close Ended Equity Fund II - Sr A (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 163.58
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.90 -1.99
(-14.33%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 257.02
257.02
52-WEEk 226.55
272.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - - 0.8
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 163.58 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 09 May 14
Fund Manager Sailesh Raj Bhan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.00 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.45
Equity 88.24
Net CA & Others 9.31
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.12
Banks - Private Sector 0.68
Banks - Public Sector 5.80
Castings & Forgings 0.40
Chemicals 5.12
Cigarettes 4.12
Computers - Software - Large 2.28
Construction 2.97
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
St Bk of India 5.80
Indian Hotels 5.50
Larsen & Toubro 4.97
GE Power 4.90
Team Lease Serv. 4.83
Ashoka Buildcon 4.38
ITC 4.12
Security & Intel 3.96
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com