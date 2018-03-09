Reliance Close Ended Equity Fund II - Sr A -Dir(D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|163.58
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.61
|-2.00
(-13.69%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|257.02
|
|257.02
|52-WEEk
|226.55
|
|272.44
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|163.58 (31 May 14)
|Inception Date
|09 May 14
|Fund Manager
|Sailesh Raj Bhan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.00 (Rs) 05-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com