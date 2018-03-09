JUST IN

IDFC Premier Equity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1985.86
NAV 09 Mar 2018 90.99 -0.15
(-0.16%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5820.12
6188.19

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 16.38 7.37
Sensex -0.03 -1.64 4.91 16.55 16.62
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.16 15.91 18.17

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1985.86 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 05 Sep 05
Fund Manager Anoop Bhaskar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 96.78
Foreign Equity 2.06
Net CA & Others 1.16
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.12
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.24
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.88
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.13
Banks - Private Sector 8.28
Bearings 3.03
Cement - North India 2.48
Chemicals 4.58
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Container Corpn. 3.90
Voltas 3.55
JM Financial 3.41
3M India 3.33
APL Apollo 3.32
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.29
Maruti Suzuki 3.13
Va Tech Wabag 3.09
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com